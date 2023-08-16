Cabinet approves PM Vishwakarma scheme for traditional workers with 13,000 cr

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the PM Vishwakarma scheme to support people with traditional skills with a financial outlay of ₹ 13,000 crore for a period of five years until 2028. PM Modi announced the introduction of this scheme to uplift workers with traditional skills, during his Independence Day speech on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

“Vishwakarma Yojana is expected to benefit 30 lakh craftsmen families. The ₹13,000 crore scheme will enable craftsmen to get subsidised loans up to ₹2 lakh. Under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, the government will promote traditional skills including pottery, blacksmithing, construction, tailoring, and boat-building which have been transferred through the previous generations. There are many such things under this which have high value for our rural and traditional economy and to push such things to new levels, PM has approved the scheme,” Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

“Some of the salient features of this scheme is skill support and there would be two types of skill programme under the scheme and a stipend of ₹500 will be given to those who are taking benefit of the scheme and to buy modern tools, Rs. 15,000 in mode of support will be given. And loans up to ₹1,00,000 to the beneficiaries of the Vishwakarma scheme and only 5% interest will be levied on this scheme,’’ said Vaishnaw.

“This will hugely benefit the beneficiaries of the scheme as market support in the form of quality certification, online market access and many more such initiatives have been taken and this scheme will also be amalgamated with Skill India and Digital India. To promote digital transactions, we will give incentives for 1,200 transactions. This programme is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s philosophy to connect lowest and traditional income segments with the modern proliferations of the economy,” Vaishnaw added

While affirming that the central government would be taking care of the entire funding of the Vishwakarma scheme, Union minister Vaishnaw urged state governments to show their support to the Centre to make the scheme more robust.

“Under the Vishwakarma scheme, 30,00,000 families will be supported but the government would need active cooperation from the state governments,” Vaishnaw added.