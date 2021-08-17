Union health minister Mandaviya to visit Assam to review Covid situation in state

Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Assam on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation there. Mandaviya will also take stock of the ongoing construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari, reported news agency ANI.

Mandaviya was Kerala on Monday and announced a financial package of ₹267.35 crore to help the state prepare for a third wave. “Had an intensive meeting with the CM and health minister and officials. The Centre is committed to help the state. For prioritising health of children, paediatric ICU will be established in each district hospitals with 10 kilo-litre liquid oxygen storage tank facility,” Mandaviya tweeted after the meeting.

After the positivity rate went down in most districts, the Assam government lifted Covid-induced restrictions and ‘round-the-clock’ curfew timings on August 9, imposing a partial curfew between 5pm and 5am instead. The government has also notified that districts where the positivity rate goes up to 10 per cent will be immediately declared as containment zones, with only essential services being allowed to operate.

However, inter-district travel and weekly markets will continue to be prohibited. Educational institutions and religious places of worship have also been directed to remain closed until further order.

Assam has reported 580,657 cases of coronavirus disease till date. The state recorded 758 new cases on Monday and at 163, the Kamrup Metropolitan District, which covers Guwahati, contributed the highest number of infections, followed by Barpeta and Lakhimpur (49 each) and Nalbari (45). The state also reported 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,347. After testing 1.01 lakh samples for coronavirus a day before, the positivity rate now stands at 2.84 per cent, while the daily test positivity rate was at 0.69 per cent.