Get ready to implement new criminal codes, leverage AI: Shah to top cops

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed on the need to provide timely justice to citizens and asked police officers to get ready to implement the recently-introduced bills, once cleared by Parliament, at the grassroots level to revamp three criminal laws, according to an official statement. Union home minister Amit Shah addresses the concluding session of the two-day ‘National Security Strategies Conference 2023’, in New Delhi (PTI)

Shah also urged the top police leadership to transform their approach in dealing with the country’s internal security problems, and laid emphasis on the use of modern technology in policing.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the two-day National Security Strategy (NSS) conference in Delhi. The conference is organised by the Intelligence Bureau every year to discuss impending threats to the security of the country.

The meeting was attended by around 750 officials, including Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, deputy national security advisors, top officials involved in managing national security issues, police chiefs and inspector generals of all states and Union territories, investigating agencies and the central paramilitary forces. According to a statement from the ministry of home affairs, Shah “stressed upon the need to provide timely justice to the citizens and ensure a system that would guarantee constitutional rights to them”. “He urged upon the top police leadership to transform their approach in dealing with country’s internal security problems,” it said. “He laid emphasis on use of modern technology in policing and suggested the implementation from lower police ranks of Constabulary to the higher formations,” it added.

The Union minister also referred to the three bills, which seek to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act and were introduced in the recently-held Monsoon session of Parliament, saying the proposed legislations would “transform our criminal justice system”. The three bills – the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 – were introduced in Lok Sabha on the last day of the Monsoon session on August 11.

According to the statement, Shah “urged the police officers that when the new laws (are) passed by Parliament... they should be ready to implement them at the grass root level to revamp criminal justice system.”

He also flagged the emergence of technological advancement in Artificial Intelligence and termed it as a threat as much as an opportunity.