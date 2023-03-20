Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Union minister Mandaviya to chair Global Conference on Digital Health

BySaptarshi Das
Mar 20, 2023 11:20 AM IST

The conference aims to accelerate progress towards universal health coverage through a set of digital health initiatives in the member countries

Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate a two-day global conference on ‘digital health’ in Delhi on Monday, leveraging India’s G20 presidency and aiming to take universal health coverage (UHC) to the last citizen, a government release said on Monday.

The conference, being organised by the Union Health ministry and the World Health Organisation South-East Asia Regional Office (WHO SEARO), aims to accelerate progress towards UHC through a set of digital health initiatives in the member countries, the release added.

“It will also focus on to unlock the potential of delivering and sharing digital health solutions in an ethical, safe, secure, reliable, equitable and sustainable way,” it said.

The conference will also have a ministerial session.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, WHO SEARO regional director Prof Alain Labrique and other dignitaries will attend the conference.

