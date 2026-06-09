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Union minister Pabitra Margherita highlights Arunachal's cultural heritage

Union minister Pabitra Margherita highlights Arunachal's cultural heritage

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 02:15 pm IST
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Itanagar, Describing Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India's cultural heritage, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday praised the state's progress in infrastructure development and preservation of indigenous traditions, while crediting its MPs for helping bring key development and textile projects to the region.

Union minister Pabitra Margherita highlights Arunachal's cultural heritage

Addressing weavers, handicraft artisans and district officials during his visit to Lower Subansiri district, Margherita, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, said Arunachal Pradesh holds a special place in the country's cultural identity and reiterated the Centre's commitment to supporting traditional crafts and local livelihoods.

He also lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his leadership in driving development while safeguarding the state's rich tribal heritage, an official statement said here.

As part of the visit, the minister laid the foundation stone for the Ziro handloom marketing complex, a project aimed at providing local weavers with a dedicated platform to showcase and market their products to a wider audience.

He said the facility would help strengthen the handloom sector and create greater market opportunities for artisans.

 
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