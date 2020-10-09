Union Minister Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution following Ram Vilas Paswan’s death

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:29 IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday was assigned the additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He was given the additional charge following the death of Lok Janashakti Party leader and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Goyal is currently serving as the Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the NDA-led government.