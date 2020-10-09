e-paper
Home / India News / Union Minister Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution following Ram Vilas Paswan’s death

Union Minister Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution following Ram Vilas Paswan’s death

Union Minister Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution following Ram Vilas Paswan’s death.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union minister Piyush Goyal
Union minister Piyush Goyal(Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
         

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday was assigned the additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He was given the additional charge following the death of Lok Janashakti Party leader and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Goyal is currently serving as the Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the NDA-led government.

