Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:57 IST

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan , who was ailing for quite some time, has passed away, tweeted his son Chirag Paswan on Thursday evening. The consumer affairs minister was 74.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

“Papa .... Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa…,” tweeted Chirag Paswan, with a throwback photo of his father hugging a younger him.