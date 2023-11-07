Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Union minister Prahlad Patel's convoy meets with accident in poll-bound MP; one killed, three injured

Nov 07, 2023 10:45 PM IST

One person was killed and three were injured in a road accident that involved a convoy of Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel here on Tuesday.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel's damaged car after a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. (PTI)

A motorcycle rider was killed and his two sons were injured after colliding with a car carrying Union minister and BJP candidate Prahlad Patel.

The minister was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur when the accident occurred. As per officials, one more person was injured in the accident.

"One person died, three people were injured in the accident that occurred near Singhodi bypass. The injured have been referred to Nagpur Medical College," SDM Chhindwara Sudhir Jain said.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Niranjan Chandravanshi who was on his bike with his two sons Sanskar and Nikhil, Jain added.

Further details are awaited.

