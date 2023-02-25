Union minister's car pelted with stones in Bengal; TMC supporters blamed: Report

Union minister of state for home Nisith Pramanik on Saturday alleged his car was attacked with stones by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal's Cooch Behar, leading to cracks in the front windshield of his SUV. The minister was reportedly on his way to meet BJP workers in Cooch Behar's Dinhata area when the attack took place. He was also shown black flags, news agency PTI reported.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed heavy police presence in the area as supporters of the BJP and TMC came face-to-face.(ANI videograb)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed heavy police presence in the area as supporters of the BJP and TMC came face-to-face. Many were seen brandishing bamboo sticks in the air. Some women with BJP flags were also captured joining a crowd of men.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The police are acting as mere spectators and shielding the perpetrators of violence. People of the state are witnessing what is being done by TMC supporters in the state," Pramanik was quoted by PTI, who accused the Mamata Banerjee-led party of sheltering miscreants.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed heavy police presence in the area as supporters of the BJP and TMC came face-to-face.(ANI videograb)

The incident prompted BJP Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya to raise questions on the security of common people in the state. "If a central minister's car is attacked in this manner, then think about the security of the common people in the state". He demanded that the Governor initiate steps to impose Article 355 in the state.

TMC's Jaiprakash Majumdar blamed BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari for "instigating" the saffron party workers to disrupt peace in Bengal. “These leaders should be brought to task first,” he was quoted by PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubhangi Gupta A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail