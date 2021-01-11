Union minister Shripad Naik injured, wife killed in road accident in Karnataka
Union minister Shripad Naik was injured and his wife and personal assistant killed after the car they were travelling in met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. According to the police, the minister's wife died on the spot.
Three other people are seriously injured, they further said.
WATCH | Union minister Shripad Naik injured, wife killed in road accident in Karnataka
The minister and his wife Vijaya Naik were enroute to Gokarna from Yellapur when the incident took place, the police said, adding that the car they were travelling in turned turtle. They were returning after offering prayers at Yellapur's famous Gante Ganesha (Bell Ganesha) temple according to Ankola police. Others travelling in the car include minister's personal assistant Deepak Dubey, who died, gunman Tukaram Patel, Saikiran Shetia and the vehicle was being driven by Suraj naik.
A police case has been registered.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the death of the Union minister’s wife, his office said in a statement. Yediyurappa wished Naik a speedy and said that the district administration and local police have been instructed to ensure that all assistance is provided to the minister's family.
