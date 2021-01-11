Union minister Shripad Naik injured, wife passes away in road accident

Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik has been seriously injured in a road accident in coastal Karnataka's Ankola, while his wife Vijaya Naik who was travelling with him have succumbed to her injuries. The minister was returning after offering prayers at Yellapur's famous Gante Ganesha (Bell Ganesha) temple, according to Ankola police sources.

BJP party spokesperson Narendra Sawaikar confirmed that the Union minister was seriously injured.

"We have heard the news about the accident. He is serious and we are praying for his speedy recovery," Sawaikar told Hindustan Times.

Minister's personal assistant Deepak Dhume also died in the accident. Others travelling in the car include gunman Tukaram Patel, Saikiran Shetia. The vehicle was being driven by Suraj naik.

The minister and others injured have been shifted to Panaji's Goa Medical Hospital at Bambolim, according to Ankola Police.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa has condoled the death of Vijaya Naik and wished a speedy recovery to the Union minister.

Naik, 68, who has helmed the newly created ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sidda and Homeopathy (AYUSH) has been at the forefront of promoting indigenous systems of medicine and is a senior leader in Goa's BJP unit besides being a five-time MP having continuously represented the North Goa constituency since 1999.

Naik was also a minister of state in the Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004 besides being one of the earliest members of Goa BJP and a past president of the state BJP unit.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident.

