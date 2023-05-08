‘Exposes conspiracy against India’: Anurag Thakur after watching The Kerala Story

NEW DELHI: Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday said the film The Kerala Story “boldly shows” the dangerous conspiracy of global terrorism in Kerala and exposes the truth about religious conversion.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, who watched The Kerala Story in the Capital, also slammed the West Bengal government for banning the film. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur, who watched the film in the Capital, also slammed the West Bengal government for banning the film.

“The Kerala Story is an attempt to present the truth,” he said and added that the film will give a push to the fight against terrorism.

“The film presents the truth about how innocent daughters of India are recruited for terrorist organisations by trapping them in the name of love. Through this film, the conspiracy going on for years against the country has been exposed,” he said.

The minister said that it was for the first time that a film has so “boldly shown” the dangerous conspiracy of global terrorism going on in Kerala to the entire country and the world.

“The truth, which the Congress and the Left have been denying for the last decade, has come before us today. This is not just a film, it is a document that exposes the nefarious conspiracies of organizations such as the global terrorist organisation ISIS against India. It teaches us how to save our sisters, daughters and children from this monster of terrorism,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also accused the opposition of Indulging in appeasement politics.

“The Congress and the Left have stooped to such an extent that they resorted to propaganda and even went to court in defence of the terror conspiracies going on in Kerala for decades. Congress and leftists should tell whether they are standing with the innocent girls of India or are against them.”

On the West Bengal government banning the screening of The Kerala Story in the state, the I&B minister said: “Mamata Banerjee has done injustice to the sisters and daughters of West Bengal by banning the film. The manner in which an innocent girl is raped and dragged away in Mamata Banerjee’s state puts us to shame. Such thinking gives strength to those terrorists.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}