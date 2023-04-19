Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Union ministers meet Apple CEO Tim Cook; Discuss job creation, innovation

Union ministers meet Apple CEO Tim Cook; Discuss job creation, innovation

ByHT News Desk | Written by Snehashish Roy
Apr 19, 2023 08:51 PM IST

In line with the grand opening of Apple's first store in Mumbai, Cook will open doors for its second store in Delhi tomorrow in Saket's Select City Mall.

Ahead of the launch of Apple's second store in Delhi, CEO Tim Cook met with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the sidelines of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both had a discussion on a range of topics from job creation for women to deepening engagement of the tech giant.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar meet Tim Cook(Twitter)

“Met with @tim_cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship,” the Union minister said in a tweet.

Also read: ‘Glad to exchange…’, says Modi as Tim Cook reveals ‘shared vision’ on technology

Similarly, Cook also met with Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and discussed on Apple's long-term and strategic partnership with India's digital journey.

“It was a delight to meet @tim_cook CEO, @Apple and his team to engage on Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership with and in India’s digital journey. We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app n innovation economy and job creation,” the Union minister tweeted.

Meeting with PM Modi, the Apple CEO underscored that his company share his vision of ‘positive impact technology’ and added that he is committed to invest in India.

Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook walks down lanes of Delhi's ‘remarkable’ Lodhi Art District

“Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook said in a tweet.

In line with the grand opening of Apple's first store in Mumbai, Cook will open doors for its second store in Delhi tomorrow in Saket's Select City Mall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
apple tim cook union minister
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP