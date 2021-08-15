Union ministers meet Naidu, seek action against oppn MPs over House ruckus

A delegation of seven ministers on Sunday called on Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and submitted a memorandum to demand action against some opposition members for their alleged “unprecedented, extreme and violent acts” in the Upper House, in the final hours of the disruption-hit monsoon session on August 11.

The delegation, consisting of Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan, alleged that the marshals in the House were prevented from discharging their duties after furious Opposition leaders stormed the Well and protested against the passage of the general insurance bill.

The memorandum was handed over to Naidu in the presence of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

According to an official familiar with the matter, Naidu told the delegation that he will examine the matter for deciding on the appropriate course of action.

As per a report by the Rajya Sabha secretariat on the pandemonium, opposition MPs tore papers, obstructed ministers from taking their seats, choked and suffocated one marshal, dragged and pushed another, took videos and even climbed on a LED TV stand during the session on August 11.

The Opposition denied these contentions, and blamed the government for the unruly scenes in the House, which, they said, were sparked by “outsiders” acting as marshals. Fourteen Opposition leaders had also met Naidu on Thursday to condemn the government’s actions in the recently concluded monsoon session.

Meanwhile, Naidu also held a meeting with panel vice chairman Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair when the above incidents took place in the Upper House.