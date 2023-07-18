BJP leaders meet at Rajnath Singh’s house, discuss party’s parliament strategy

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the monsoon session that begins Thursday, a group of union ministers met at defence minister Rajnath Singh’s residence on Tuesday to chalk out the strategy for the session that is expected to be stormy with the opposition parties expected to work together to take on the government on a slew of issues.

According to people aware of the details, the ministers discussed issues related to the upcoming bills, particularly the Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that will replace the ordinance that gives the union government powers over bureaucracy under the Delhi government.

Among those present for the meeting were union ministers, Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Piyush Goyal.

The BJP, the largest party in the Rajya Sabha, expects support from friendly parties such as the Biju Janata Dal and the YSRCP in addition to the NDA partners, to ensure the passage of the Bill in the Upper House.

The government has listed 21 bills for introduction, including the personal data protection bill, the bill to amend forest conservation laws, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill and The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill.

