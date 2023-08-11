The Union environment ministry should prepare a practical and implementable action plan with clear timelines to put a check on ecologically destructive activities in the Himalayan region, the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change has recommended.

The committee recommended that a comprehensive action plan be prepared for the Himalayan region covering expected disaster events and natural disasters like in Kedarnath and Joshimath (HT Photo)

In its report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the panel, headed by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, further said that it desired to know the efforts being made to monitor and check the unbridled growth in physical infrastructure and developmental projects in the Himalayan regions.

“The committee also recommended that a comprehensive action plan be prepared by the ministry for the Himalayan region covering all the major expected disaster events such as flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, natural disasters like Kedarnath disaster and Joshimath disaster,” it said. “The ministry should also formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed in the event of any such unfortunate disaster.”

The House panel also highlighted in its report in March that “tremendous increase” of tourist activities in these areas have put the natural resources under pressure.

“This has led to over-exploitation of natural resources and illegal construction of home stays, guest houses, resorts, hotels, restaurants and other encroachments,” the report said. “In view of the imminent threat to ecological balance caused by these activities, it is pertinent that a thorough assessment of illegal structures be undertaken in co-ordination with local authorities and strict actions be initiated at the earliest against such illegal constructions, lest it results into a manmade crisis of huge proportions.”

Earlier in March, the committee had noted that detailed procedure be followed by the ministry before giving clearances to construction and infrastructure projects and emphasised that the role of the ministry is to strike a balance between development and environment protection.

“The committee also believes that a one-size-fits-all approach to environment clearance should not be followed, especially for the ecologically sensitive areas of the country, such as in Joshimath, Mussoorie, Dhanaulti [in Uttarakhand], etc., which require a more meticulous approach with the only aim of furthering the environmental interests rather than economic interest,” the panel had said in March.

The ministry, in its submission, said that the suggestions of the committee have been noted for compliance.

On Wednesday, former environment minister Jairam Ramesh indicated that he wishes to resign from the position of the parliamentary committee head. Three very important bills bulldozed through Parliament these past few days were deliberately not referred to the standing committee chaired by him, Ramesh posted on X, formerly twitter.

“These are bills that radically amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and the bill to set up the Anusandhan National Research Foundation. Not only that, the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 on which the committee submitted a comprehensive report with many substantive suggestions has been withdrawn. The Modi government has instead bypassed it with the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022,” he wrote on Wednesday. “Under these circumstances, I see little value in continuing as the chairman of this Standing Committee, the subjects of which are very close to my heart and fit my educational and professional background…”

