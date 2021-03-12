‘United by democratic values’: PM Modi at historic first Quad leaders' summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the first summit of the leaders' of the Quad, laying emphasis in his opening address upon the ‘shared democratic values’ among the four member nations-India, the United States, Australia and Japan.

President Joe Biden was the first leader to address the summit, followed by PM Modi. "Now PM Modi I'm sticking over to you. And again great to see you," the US President told the Prime Minister.

"It's good to be among friends," PM Modi commenced his address, expressing thanks to Biden for the initiative. "Excellencies, we're united by our democratic values and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technology make the Quad a force for global good," he added.

Calling the Quad a 'positive vision,' he said that this was an extension of India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which, he explained, regards the world as 'one family.'

PM Modi also said that the four countries would work together 'closer than ever before,' to advance the shared values and promote a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The Quad has come of age and will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region, the Prime Minister concluded his address.

Quad stands for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or QSD.