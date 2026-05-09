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Unity cannot be forced: Madras HC allows village temple drama in Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court allows Sivagangai temple drama, saying unity cannot be forced amid caste tensions and rival group disputes over festival control.

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:33 pm IST
By Ayesha Arvind
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The Madras High Court said “unity cannot be forced,” allowing a plea to conduct a village temple drama in Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district, despite objections from the State over caste tensions and a dispute between rival groups over temple celebrations.

The Madras High Court on Thursday said “unity cannot be forced.”

Justice S. Srimathy on Thursday observed that even human beings belonged to the “animal kingdom” and that divisions arise naturally beyond a certain point. The court held that authorities cannot prevent separate celebrations merely because communities refuse to unite.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Sukumar seeking directions to police and district authorities to grant permission and protection for conducting the Arulmigu Sri Pon Muniyandi Temple festival and staging a “Valli Thirumana Drama” in Sivagangai district on May 22.

The Tamil Nadu government opposed the plea, arguing that rival groups were claiming rights over the festival and drama performance, leading to continued tensions in the village. It also informed the court that a village peace committee had already discussed the issue and recommended that the drama not be held.

“As rightly pointed out, unity cannot be forced. Even human beings belong to the animal kingdom. As per the behavioural pattern in the animal kingdom, there can be unity only up to a certain extent. Beyond that, there will be divisions, which are natural. Therefore, unity cannot be forced. Considering the rival contentions, this Court is inclined to allow this petition,” the High Court said.

The court further said that separate celebrations could not be prevented merely because rival groups existed. It allowed the petition and directed the district authorities to grant permission for the event, subject to standard conditions, while cautioning the organisers against “obscenity in songs, dances or performances.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind

Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.

madras high court ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
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