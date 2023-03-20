University of Pennsylvania celebrates 25 years of its India institute

India has a unique opportunity to shape the world with its G-20 presidency at a turbulent time, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said while speaking at a conference on March 11 to mark 25 years of the University of Pennsylvania Institute for the Advanced Study of India (UPIASI).

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant speaking at a conference on March 11 to mark 25 years of UPIASI. (Sourced)

In his keynote address, Kant spoke about India’s future in a changing world and G20 priorities. He focussed on the India story of green growth, and digital, public, and quality infrastructure.

Emily Hannum, Associate Dean for the Social Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, said UPIASI has been invaluable for the University of Pennsylvania and the wider Penn community. “It has not only produced a large corpus of research but also served as a tremendous resource for countless scholars globally to connect and engage with India,” said Hannum.

The event was organised jointly by UPIASI and the Centre for the Advanced Study of India (CASI) at the University of Pennsylvania.

Leading experts from academia and policy institutions discussed India’s possible future trajectories on the political, economic, and foreign policy fronts in a changing and uncertain world order at the event.

Celebrating their 25th and 30th Anniversaries, UPIASI and CASI are two Penn organisations dedicated to bringing together scholars across all disciplines and creating a platform that enables the exchange of ideas and meaningful debates.

Tariq Thachil, Director of the CASI, said, “For a quarter century, UPIASI has served a unique and unrivalled role in fostering symbiotic and meaningful exchange between Penn and India, the need for which remains as important as ever.”

In his closing remarks, E Sridharan, Director of UPIASI, said, “Following the completion of 25 years of collaborative research on contemporary India spanning institutions, countries and largely the social sciences, we look forward to further building a hub for collaborative research on India across a much wider range of disciplines with a forward focus, as this symposium indicates, on India’s challenges and opportunities in the emerging fast-changing global order.”

