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Unknown persons blow up PMGSY bridge in Manipur’s Kamjong; probe underway: Cops

In another incident, a four-wheeler telecom vehicle parked on the bank of Namban Lok River was also set on fire

Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 18:56:19 IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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Unidentified persons in Manipur allegedly blew up a bailey bridge constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Kamjong district on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that it disrupted connectivity to several villages.

Police received the information at 9.30am that unknown persons blew up a bailey bridge constructed over the Namban Lok River. (HT Sourced Photo)
Police received the information at 9.30am that unknown persons blew up a bailey bridge constructed over the Namban Lok River. (HT Sourced Photo)

Police received the information at 9.30am that unknown persons blew up a bailey bridge constructed over the Namban Lok River, between Phange and Chatric village in Kamjong district.

“The miscreants used improvised explosive devices (IEDs) while blowing the bridge. The said bridge is only means of connectivity between Chatric and its surrounding villages with the district headquarters,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added that the cause and accused are yet to be ascertained and said that investigation is underway.

Also Read:Two barge into Imphal East home, shoot man dead, injure wife: Manipur police

On July 2, another telecom vehicle carrying telecom assets heading towards Saikul village in Kangpokpi district was also set on fire. (HT Sourced Photo)

In another incident, a four-wheeler telecom vehicle parked on the bank of Namban Lok River was also set on fire.

A suo moto case has been registered in Chassad police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On July 2, another telecom vehicle carrying telecom assets heading towards Saikul village in Kangpokpi district was also set on fire by a mob in Imphal East district. The mob alleged that the vehicle was ferrying illegal items including tobacco items and other intoxicating items despite repeated appeals and warnings.

Tension has remained in Manipur’s Ukhrul and Kamjong districts since February, escalating after the May 13 twin ambush in Kangpokpi and Noney districts, which claimed four lives including three church leaders and one Naga man.

 
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