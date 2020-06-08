Unlock 1: Religious places open but Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi and other famous temples still closed

india

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:35 IST

Normalcy started returning across the country as the relaxations under Unlock 1 kicked in. Restaurants, mall and religious places opened in most parts of the country, but some famous temples remained closed.

Among them is the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, Mathura’s Banke Bihar temple and Panchkula’s Mansa Devi temple, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan. One of the grandest mosque in Lucknow, the Asifi mosque, was also kept closed, Hindustan reported.

While the Banke Bihari temple has been kept closed till June 30, the Kashmi Vishwanath and Mansa Devi temples will open from Tuesday, Hindustan further reported. These places attract huge crowds and there is fear of the spread of Covid-19.

The curbs, however, are in place in containment zones and areas with high caseload (hostpots). In Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, the state government is yet to take a decision about opening of these places.

Devotees showed up in a large number at various places of worship across the country which opened on Monday. But all the protocols are being followed at these places, including social distancing. Only those who wear masks are allowed inside the premises to offer their prayers. Offerings like prasad and garlands are not allowed.

Among the places which opened today are Old Delhi’s Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib, the famous Gorakhnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers inside the temple.

The Centre, in its guidelines issued last week, allowed opening of these places but said that they have to ensure social distancing in place, sanitisation and thermal screening of devotees at regular intervals. According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, no more than five people are allowed inside at a time, while footwear cannot be clustered together.

The guidelines also specifically mention that only asymptomatic people will be allowed inside.

The orders were issued as India prepares for a calibrated exit from the Covid-19 lockdown by easing more restrictions under Unlock 1. The country, meanwhile, reported close to 10,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday which pushed its tally to above 2.5 lakh.