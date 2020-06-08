e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Unlock 1: Religious places open but Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi and other famous temples still closed

Unlock 1: Religious places open but Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi and other famous temples still closed

Devotees showed up in a large number at various places of worship across the country which opened on Monday.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A worker sanitises area around Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Sunday.
A worker sanitises area around Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
         

Normalcy started returning across the country as the relaxations under Unlock 1 kicked in. Restaurants, mall and religious places opened in most parts of the country, but some famous temples remained closed.

Among them is the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, Mathura’s Banke Bihar temple and Panchkula’s Mansa Devi temple, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan. One of the grandest mosque in Lucknow, the Asifi mosque, was also kept closed, Hindustan reported.

While the Banke Bihari temple has been kept closed till June 30, the Kashmi Vishwanath and Mansa Devi temples will open from Tuesday, Hindustan further reported. These places attract huge crowds and there is fear of the spread of Covid-19.

The curbs, however, are in place in containment zones and areas with high caseload (hostpots). In Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, the state government is yet to take a decision about opening of these places.

Devotees showed up in a large number at various places of worship across the country which opened on Monday. But all the protocols are being followed at these places, including social distancing. Only those who wear masks are allowed inside the premises to offer their prayers. Offerings like prasad and garlands are not allowed.

Among the places which opened today are Old Delhi’s Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib, the famous Gorakhnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers inside the temple.

The Centre, in its guidelines issued last week, allowed opening of these places but said that they have to ensure social distancing in place, sanitisation and thermal screening of devotees at regular intervals. According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, no more than five people are allowed inside at a time, while footwear cannot be clustered together.

The guidelines also specifically mention that only asymptomatic people will be allowed inside.

The orders were issued as India prepares for a calibrated exit from the Covid-19 lockdown by easing more restrictions under Unlock 1. The country, meanwhile, reported close to 10,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday which pushed its tally to above 2.5 lakh.

tags
top news
9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police
9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police
‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection
‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection
LIVE: With 138 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nears 3,000-mark
LIVE: With 138 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nears 3,000-mark
Murder accused hacked to death inside govt hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Murder accused hacked to death inside govt hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Can’t you just fire me? Man paid to do nothing wanted $2 million
Can’t you just fire me? Man paid to do nothing wanted $2 million
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
Hustle bustle returns, long queues of devotees as places of worship reopen
Hustle bustle returns, long queues of devotees as places of worship reopen
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In