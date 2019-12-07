Unnao gang rape victim dies at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 00:37 IST

Unnao rape victim who was undergoing treatment for 90 per cent burns at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital died around midnight on Friday, said sources at the hospital.

The 24-year-old woman was gang-raped in December last year and was assaulted on Thursday and set on fire by five men, including two accused in the gang rape case, one of whom had been released on bail less than a week ago. She was attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao when on the way to a court to appear in the hearing of the rape case she had filed.

The woman suffered 90% burns and was shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow from where she was airlifted to New Delhi Thursday evening.

Of the two accused in the gang rape case, one was out on bail, while the other wasn’t even arrested earlier.

The woman was on her way to the Baiswara Bihar railway station to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing when she was stopped by the accused at 4.30 am, said superintendent of police, Unnao, Vikrant Veer.

In her statement given to subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Daya Shankar Pathak at the Unnao district hospital, the rape survivor said the men first hit her on the head and attacked her with a knife. As she fell, they poured petrol and set her on fire, she said in the statement.

Covered in flames, she ran for a kilometre, begging for help from the locals. Some of them informed the police. The Unnao SP said all the five men named by the victim were arrested after the incident. They include both Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi, who are accused in the 2018 gang rape case.