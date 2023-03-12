‘Unruly, aggressive’: London-Mumbai Air India passenger booked for smoking in toilet, misbehaviour

The Sahar Police in Mumbai has registered a case against a 37-year-old man for allegedly smoking in the bathroom of a London-Mumbai Air India flight and misbehaving with co-passengers, news agency ANI reported.

The accused, identified as Ramakant who is a US citizen, also tried to open the door of the flight on March 10. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused, identified as Ramakant who is a US citizen, also tried to open the door of the flight on March 10. “As per the flight crew, the accused tried to open the door of the flight. He also said he was carrying some medicine in his bag, but no such object was found in his bag. The accused's samples have been sent for examination to confirm if he was in an inebriated condition or was mentally disturbed,” ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

In its statement, Air India said the accused also behaved “in an unruly and aggressive manner”.

“A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London-Mumbai on 10th March 2023, was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings," Air India said in the statement.

“He was handed over to the security personnel upon the flight’s arrival in Mumbai. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations,” the airline owned by Tata Group said.

Air India added that it follows a “zero tolerance policy” for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff.

According to the Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Ramakant under Section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 22 (refuse to follow a lawful instruction given by the Pilot-in-Command), 23 (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline) and 25 (for smoking) of the Aircraft Act, 1937.

