Boy, 12, dies after being struck by cricket ball while batting in UP's Firozabad

A 12-year-old boy died after being hit in the chest by a cricket ball in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Monday, police said. The incident reportedly happened while the boy was playing a match in Tundla town of the district. While playing the match, the cricket ball hit Ansh's chest and he fell unconscious.(Unsplash/representational)

The boy, identified as Ansh, was a resident of Gadhi Ranchhor locality under Narkhi police station area, according to PTI news agency.

What happened

The boy had gone to Tundla on Monday evening to play the final match representing Future Cricket Academy, PTI quoted Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad as saying. He was batting when the incident took place.

While playing the match, the cricket ball hit Ansh's chest, resulting in him falling unconscious.

The boy was immediately taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead, said Prasad. He added that no complaint has been given by the family so far.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint, the SP added.

No postmortem?

The postmortem of Ansh's body was not conducted, said the SHO of Tundla police station Anjish Kumar. He explained that Ansh's family was not willing to accept their son's death.

"They took Ansh to Agra for treatment believing that he is still alive. After returning from Agra, the family did not come to the police and performed the last rites on Monday itself in Firozabad," Kumar said.

Similar events have occurred in India in the past couple of years. In 2024, Imran Patel, a professional cricketer, died of cardiac arrest during a live cricket match in Maharashtra's Pune.

Another incident was reported in 2024, where two marathoners collapsed in the middle of the race in Mumbai. Hospitals declared both cases as ‘brought dead’, with a total of 22 runners requiring hospitalization.

A boy in Odisha, lost his life last month after he collapsed while running. Seven other candidates also fell ill during the same test. The run was a part of a physical test for the state's Home Guard recruitment.