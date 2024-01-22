Mumbai: Two participants died and 22 runners required hospitalisation during the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. The deceased included 74-year-old Goregaon resident Rajendra Bora and 40-year-old Kolkata-resident Suvradeep Banerjee. 2 marathon runners dead, 22 hospitalised

Bora, who was participating in the senior citizen category, collapsed at Marine Drive at around 8am and was declared brought dead at the Bombay Hospital in Fort, while Banerjee, a full marathoner, collapsed near the Haji Ali junction at around 8.30am and was declared brought dead at the BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central.

“Bora suffered a cardiac arrest. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation twice in the ambulance before being brought to the hospital, but he did not survive,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, a physician at the Bombay Hospital. The elderly runner was accompanied by his daughter Dr Pooja Jain and brother Nitin Bora.

Banerjee, on the other hand, suffered an injury on the left side of his forehead and was bleeding. “He also had an abrasion over his left knee. The post-mortem report is awaited,” said Dr Sudhir Medhekar, dean of Nair Hospital.

Overall, 1,820 runners required medical assistance during the marathon, according to the health bulletin released by the organisers. Most suffered from muscle cramps, sprains, exhaustion and dehydration. Twenty-two runners were admitted to various hospitals for treatment, among whom 19 had been discharged, said Dr Vijay D’silva, medical director, Tata Mumbai Marathon and Procam International, and director, critical care and medical affairs, Asian Heart Institute. One runner was treated at Bhabha Hospital, 14 at Bombay Hospital, one at Nair Hospital, four at Jaslok Hospital and two at Lilavati Hospital.

“Two runners suffered from chest pain, four from loss of consciousness, four had knee injury and leg cramps, one runner’s shoulder was dislocated, and one runner suffered from shivering and hypothermia. Other cases were of a brown eye, hand injury, foot blisters, chest pain, calf muscle injury, hypothermia, dehydration, giddiness and severe cramps,” said Dr D’silva.