Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youth dies while taking physical test for Home Guard post in Odisha

PTI |
May 29, 2025 03:28 PM IST

The incident occurred during a 2 km running test held between Ranipenth and Padmapur near Parlakhemundi, the district headquarters.

A youth died and seven others were hospitalised after collapsing during a physical test for Home Guard recruitment in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred during a 2 km running test as a part of Home Guard recruitment of the Odisha government(Representational image)
The incident occurred during a 2 km running test as a part of Home Guard recruitment of the Odisha government(Representational image)

The incident occurred during a 2 km running test held between Ranipenth and Padmapur near Parlakhemundi, the district headquarters.

The deceased has been identified as Sulant Mishal, a resident of Parisal village in Gajapati district, police said.

According to sources, Mishal suddenly collapsed just 30 seconds before completing the run.

He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Seven other candidates who fell ill during the physical test are currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of 4 lakh for the family of the deceased youth.

In a post on X, the CMO said, "Sulant Mishal died while undergoing physical examination for recruitment to the post of Home Guard in Gajapati. Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha expressed deep grief over the incident and announced a compensation of 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased."

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Youth dies while taking physical test for Home Guard post in Odisha
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On