UP BJP leader announces 2 cr bounty on Pak FM’s head

Amid intense protests against Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s objectionable remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday said he would give ₹2 crore reward to anyone beheading Zardari.

Manupal Bansal, a BJP Kisan morcha leader and member of the Baghpat Zila panchayat, made the announcement while addressing protesters at the collectorate in Baghpat.

Bansal said BJP workers and leaders were angry over Bhutto’s remark against PM Modi.

“I have announced the reward in an individual capacity,” he said.

“Main ailaan kartaa hoon ki jo uss mantri Bilawal Bhutto kaa dhar se saar alag karegaa, 2 crore kaa inaam mai doongaa (I declare that I will give a reward of ₹2 crore to anyone who will behead minister Bilawal Bhutto),” Bansal said, according to PTI.

“If they say such things about our PM, whom we respect a lot, then we are not going to tolerate such a person. We have tremendous attachment with our PM, and if we have to do anything for him, we will have no problem,” PTI quoted Bansal as saying.

This week saw an exchange of scathing attacks between India and Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting. The Pak foreign minister’s comments triggered massive protests across the country on Saturday.

BJP on Saturday held nationwide protests against the Pakistan foreign minister’s “uncivilised remarks” against PM Modi at the UNSC earlier this week. Across the country, BJP workers took to the streets and burnt the effigies of Bhutto and demanded an apology from Islamabad.