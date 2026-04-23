Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UP Board Result 2026. The official website to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results is down.

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results out, official website down(HT file)

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Both the official website of UP Board- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in are not responding at the moment. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of Digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. The UPMSP 10th, 12th results can also be checked on HT Portal.

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{{^usCountry}} Direct link to check UP Board Result 2026 on Digilocker UP Board Result 2026: How to check results {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to check UP Board Result 2026 on Digilocker UP Board Result 2026: How to check results {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To check the Class 10, 12 results on Digilocker, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To check the Class 10, 12 results on Digilocker, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of Digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of Digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on UP board result link. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on UP board result link. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UP Board Class 10 result and UP Board Class 12 result link. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UP Board Class 10 result and UP Board Class 12 result link. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Enter the login details and click on submit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Enter the login details and click on submit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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Aditi from Barabanki topped the Class 10 UP Board exam with 97.5%. Arpita (Sitapur) and Priti Verma (Bareilly) secured 97.33% each. Kashish Verma (Sitapur) and Anshika Verma (Barabanki) also featured among the top scorers with 97.83% each.

The UP Board has reported a pass percentage of 90.42% in Class 10 this year. For Class 12, the success rate stands at 80.38%, reflecting the overall performance of students in the board examinations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Papri Chanda ...Read More Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines. Read Less

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