UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath assures all help to widow of tech company exec shot by police

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured all help to the widow of Apple employee Vivek Tiwari who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman in Lucknow on September 29, his deputy Dinsesh Sharma said.

“A Rs 25-lakh fixed deposit has been opened in the name of Vivek’s daughters. CM had assured them all help,” Sharma said after Tiwari’s widow Kalpana met Adityanath.

She was accompanied by her brother Vishnu.

“He heard what I had to say and assured help. I had earlier also said that I have faith in our state government and today that faith has strengthened,” news agency ANI quoted Kalpana as saying after the meeting.

The government will also open a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh in Kalpana’s name. Adityanath has also asked the DGP’s office for all details of investigation so far and summoned the principal secretary home and the state police chief after the meeting with Kalpana.

Tiwari’s family had earlier alleged foul play by the police and had initially refused to cremate his body on Saturday seeking the direct intervention of the chief minister and an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The shooting also spurred the opposition to demand Adityanath’s resignation over what they called the ‘dismal law-and-order situation in the state’.

On Sunday, Adityanath dismissed demands for his resignation saying his government has acted firmly and quickly in the case.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 12:19 IST