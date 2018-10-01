Apple executive death: Cop put pistol on windshield and shot, says wife in fresh FIR

In the fresh FIR lodged on Sunday, constable Prashant Chowdhary was accused of opening fire on tech company executive Vivek Tiwari by putting the barrel of the pistol on the windshield.

Tiwari’s wife Kalpana Tewari mentioned in the FIR that her husband’s ex-colleague Sana Khan, who was the co-occupant in his SUV when he was shot dead on Friday/Saturday night, told her that the two constables Prashant Chowdhary and Sandip Kumar intercepted their vehicle when Vivek was going to drop her home at around 1.30 am.

The FIR reads that Vivek feared that the two constables may misbehave with Sana so he tried to move on when Sandip Kumar tried to put his baton inside the SUV. Prashant Chowdhary, who was present on the other side by then, opened fire on Vivek by putting his pistol’s nozzle on the front windshield.

The executive’s wife said Sana had read the name plates of the two constables and confirmed that it was Chowdhary who opened fire on Vivek that led to his death.

Tiwari’s wife alleged that Sana was not allowed to call anyone when another police team reached after Vivek’s SUV rammed into the underpass after travelling for over 500 meters. She said the police personnel made Sana sign a blank paper and later made her write an application, narrating the content according to them, allegedly to favour the two constables.

Constable’s wife creates ruckus

Meanwhile, Prashant Chowdhary’s wife Rakhi Malik, who is also a constable posted at Gomtinagar police station, created ruckus at the residence-cum- camp office of SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani here on Sunday. She demanded that a counter FIR be registered against deceased Vivek Tiwari for attempting to murder her husband by running him over under his SUV.

She reiterated that Prashant had opened fire in self defence when Tiwari tried to run over him. Malik was later taken away from the SSP residence by other women constables and warned to not violate discipline.

The constable’s wife had also caused nuisance at Qaiserbagh police station on Saturday when her husband was taken there to be presented in court. She and her husband had even escaped from there and reached Gomtinagar police station to register a counter FIR in the matter.

