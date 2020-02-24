e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents portrait of Taj Mahal to Donald Trump & First Lady Melania

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents portrait of Taj Mahal to Donald Trump & First Lady Melania

In spite of the long and tiring day participating in a range of engagements, from the roadshow to addressing a mammoth crowd during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, the US President was seen taking immense interest during the visit to the Taj, noticing minute details, inquiring of them with the guide accompanying the First couple.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 20:39 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
Accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, the US President had visited the 17th-century monument earlier in the day. Feb. 24, 2020
Accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, the US President had visited the 17th-century monument earlier in the day. Feb. 24, 2020(AP)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented a large portrait of the Taj Mahal to United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as the couple departed from Agra for New Delhi for the final and main leg of their two-day visit.

Accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, the US President had visited the 17th-century monument earlier in the day.

US President Donald Trump’s India visit Day 1: Follow live updates here

Assisted by a guide, the couple took a stroll, hand in hand, at the Taj Mahal lawns. They also posed for a picture at Diana’s bench. At the same time, Ivanka and her husband, accompanied by the high-level US delegation, were seen posing for pictures at the 17th-century monument built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.

“The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!” Trump wrote in the visitor’s book.

Full Coverage: Trump’s visit to India

In spite of the long and tiring day participating in a range of engagements, from the roadshow to addressing a mammoth crowd during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, the US President was seen taking immense interest during the visit to the Taj, noticing minute details, inquiring of them with the guide accompanying the First couple.

The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th Century as a mausoleum for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The structure with white marble domes and minarets became a Unesco World Heritage site in 1983. Regarded as the monument to love, the Taj Mahal attracts millions of visitors every year.

Trump will shortly arrive in New Delhi for the third and final leg of his nearly-26-hour-long trip to India.

tags
top news
2 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
2 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
Northeast Delhi violence orchestrated to coincide with Trump visit: MHA official
Northeast Delhi violence orchestrated to coincide with Trump visit: MHA official
‘Will sign $3 bn defence deal tomorrow’: Trump announces in Ahmedabad
‘Will sign $3 bn defence deal tomorrow’: Trump announces in Ahmedabad
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner take tour of Taj Mahal
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner take tour of Taj Mahal
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news