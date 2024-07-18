'UP CM possessed by Hitler’s soul': Asaduddin Owaisi on Muzaffarnagar police's order

Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the Muzaffarnagar police’s order asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners’ names promotes “untouchability.” He also attacked UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he is possessed by “Hitler's soul”. AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

“We condemn this order as it violates Article 17 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits untouchability. The Uttar Pradesh government is promoting untouchability. This order, which directs the display of name and religion is a violation of Article 21 (right to life) and Article 19 (right to livelihood),” Owaisi told ANI.

Since the order was issued, many Muslim employees in Muzaffarnagar have lost their jobs as they were told to leave by dhaba owners, Owaisi added.

“On the national highway, there are establishments such as McDonald’s, KFC, and Pizza Hut, but there are no directions against them. Have you (the government) made any arrangements with them? The order clearly shows Uttar Pradesh chief minister is possessed by Hitler’s soul. This looks like a Kristallnacht movement,” said the Lok Sabha MP.



The AIMIM chief questioned chief minister Yogi Adityanath, asking who he is to approve such orders that prioritise a yatra and destroy the livelihoods of others.



“Are you working only for a particular community? Where is the relevance of the Constitution? Have you thrown the Constitution in the bin? We see Narendra Modi picking up the Constitution and kissing it and this is all farce and drama,” remarked Owaisi.



The state government under the pressure of Hindutva organisations is promoting the boycott of Muslim traders, he said.



“I challenge Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order about this. Muslims are being clearly discriminated and the government doesn’t care about the Constitution. The directive from the government shows they want to make Muslims second-grade citizens. I don’t know why the BJP hates Muslims so much. They should fulfil the duties of the Constitution,” Owaisi said.