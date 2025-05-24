Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP: College professor arrested for sexually harassing female student in Muzaffarnagar

PTI |
May 24, 2025 09:38 PM IST

The professor also threatened to fail her in practical examinations if she did not comply with his demands.

A local college professor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a female student of the institution, police said.

The student, a final year student of Bachelor of Science, alleged that she was sexually harassed by the accused.(iStockphoto)
The student, a final year student of Bachelor of Science, alleged that she was sexually harassed by the accused.(iStockphoto)

Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh Kumar Singh said a case has been registered against the accused, Dushyant Kumar under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act sections including Section 75 (sexual harassment).

The student, a final year student of Bachelor of Science, alleged that she was sexually harassed by the accused, according to the complaint lodged at the Civil Line police station.

She further alleged that the professor threatened to fail her in practical examinations if she did not comply with his demands, police said.

An investigation is underway in the matter, the SHO said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP: College professor arrested for sexually harassing female student in Muzaffarnagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On