UP college student death sparks protest, family alleges ragging and murder

A first-year college student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at an ayurvedic insititute in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, triggering protests from family members. Vishal's brother Arun claimed that some senior students of the institute had grudges against Vishal over a dispute involving a girl. (Representational Image)

The incident happended at Guru Dronacharya Ayurvedic College, where 28-year-old Vishal took admission in December 2025. Family members alleged that Vishal was murdered and that there were complaints about ragging, which was not addressed by the authorities, news agency PTI reported.

Received call about accident, later found Vishal dead On Sunday evening, the family received a phone call from a person named Monu who said that Vishal had met with an accident and suffered minor injuries.

However, when the family reached Saharanpur, they were informed that Vishal has alsready died and his body was in the mortuary.

Vishal's brother Arun claimed that some senior students of the institute had grudges against Vishal over a dispute involving a girl. He also said that they were planning to harm him.

In the complaint lodged by Vishal's father, he said that Vishal was ridign motorcycle with two other students from the 2024 batch, at the time of the incident. The incident, which was told as an accident, led to the death of Vishal, but the other two students received only minor injuries, his father reportedly said.

Raising suspicions about the claims of the college authorities, the family said that Vishal's phone was accessed before his death, allegedly to tamper with his call records and messages.

The father has identified several students and a teacher of conspiring to murder his son and attempted to destroy evidence.

Station House Officer Akshay Sharma reportedly said the body was sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the college management has not issued any statement on the incident, so far. The family and relatives reached the college campus on Monday and staged a protest.

As a precautionary measure, authorities deployed a heavy police force in and around the college campus, the report said.