UP dhaba owner stabbed for asking customers to pay for meal; 2 arrested

A roadside eatery owner in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur was seriously injured after being stabbed for demanding payment for food from two customers, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place under the Kotwali Nagar police station area on Wednesday.

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The incident took place under the Kotwali Nagar police station area on Wednesday, following which the two accused were arrested and the weapon used in the attack was seized, an officer said.

Circle Officer (City) Jyotishree said Rahul Sonkar, who runs a food stall in the area, was attacked after two men identified as Raju Singh and Sanjay Singh allegedly tried to leave without paying for the meal they had consumed.

Also Read: Home guard stabbed to death by husband in front of daughter, mother

When Sonkar demanded the payment, the accused allegedly abused him using caste-based slurs and assaulted him with a knife with an intention to kill, causing serious injuries, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured man was initially taken to the District Memorial Hospital in Balrampur. However, after his condition was found to be critical, doctors referred him to a hospital in Bahraich for advanced treatment, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured man was initially taken to the District Memorial Hospital in Balrampur. However, after his condition was found to be critical, doctors referred him to a hospital in Bahraich for advanced treatment, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered against the two accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Kotwali Nagar police station, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered against the two accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Kotwali Nagar police station, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both accused have been arrested and the knife allegedly used in the attack has been seized, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both accused have been arrested and the knife allegedly used in the attack has been seized, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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