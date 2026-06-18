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UP dhaba owner stabbed for asking customers to pay for meal; 2 arrested

Police said the vendor was attacked after two men allegedly tried to leave without paying for the meal they had consumed.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 08:15 pm IST
PTI |
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A roadside eatery owner in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur was seriously injured after being stabbed for demanding payment for food from two customers, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place under the Kotwali Nagar police station area on Wednesday.

The incident took place under the Kotwali Nagar police station area on Wednesday, following which the two accused were arrested and the weapon used in the attack was seized, an officer said.

Circle Officer (City) Jyotishree said Rahul Sonkar, who runs a food stall in the area, was attacked after two men identified as Raju Singh and Sanjay Singh allegedly tried to leave without paying for the meal they had consumed.

Also Read: Home guard stabbed to death by husband in front of daughter, mother

When Sonkar demanded the payment, the accused allegedly abused him using caste-based slurs and assaulted him with a knife with an intention to kill, causing serious injuries, the officer said.

 
police report crime uttar pradesh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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