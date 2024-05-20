Uttar Pradesh election 2024 LIVE: 14 seats to go to polls in fifth phase of voting today

Voting for phase five of the Lok Sabha polls will be held today. (Representative file photo)

Uttar Pradesh election 2024 LIVE: Voting for the 14 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats will be held today in the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. The voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm. Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest representation in the 543-member Lok Sabha, is the only state with West Bengal and Bihar to hold polling in all the phases.

The 14 seats going to polls in the fifth phase include - Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Barabanki, Kaushambi, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda.

Key candidates

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there are 144 candidates in the fray in the fifth phase of polling. The Election Commission had received 466 nomination forms - out of which 147 were scrutinised.

Some of the key candidates from Uttar Pradesh include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj. Brij Bhushan, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was accused of sexual harassment by several female grapplers.