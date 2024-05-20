Edit Profile
Monday, May 20, 2024
    Uttar Pradesh election 2024 LIVE: 14 seats to go to polls in fifth phase of voting today

    May 20, 2024 6:45 AM IST
    Uttar Pradesh election 2024 LIVE: Voting for the 14 Uttar Pradesh seats will be held today in the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.
    Voting for phase five of the Lok Sabha polls will be held today. (Representative file photo)

    Uttar Pradesh election 2024 LIVE: Voting for the 14 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats will be held today in the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. The voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm. Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest representation in the 543-member Lok Sabha, is the only state with West Bengal and Bihar to hold polling in all the phases.

    Key candidates

    According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there are 144 candidates in the fray in the fifth phase of polling. The Election Commission had received 466 nomination forms - out of which 147 were scrutinised.

    Some of the key candidates from Uttar Pradesh include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj. Brij Bhushan, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was accused of sexual harassment by several female grapplers.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Uttar Pradesh election 2024 LIVE: Mock polling held in UP's Kaushambi polling booth

    A mock poll was held in the Kaushambi district of UP, and voting was conducted in front of the candidate's polling agents ahead of actual voting as per ECI norms on Monday morning.

    May 20, 2024 6:41 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh election 2024 LIVE: Which UP constituencies will go to polls today?

    May 20, 2024 6:26 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh election 2024 LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges people to vote

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday night urged people to exercise their franchise in the fifth round of voting on Monday.

    “Respected fellow voters, tmorrow is the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. I appeal to all of you to please vote. Your invaluable vote will become the foundation of 'Strong-Safe India' and will realise the resolve of 'Developed India'. Remember- first vote-then have refreshment!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    May 20, 2024 6:22 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh election 2024 LIVE: 14 Lok Sabha seats from UP to go to polls today

    Voting for the 14 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats will be held today in the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. The 14 seats going to polls in the fifth phase include - Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Barabanki, Kaushambi, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda.

    Notably, Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest representation in the 543-member Lok Sabha, is the only state with West Bengal and Bihar to hold polling in all the phases.

