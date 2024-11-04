Up funds for new global health plan, WHO nations told

The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking increased funding from member states for its investment round to fund a new strategy for global health, said a statement issued by the United Nations’ health body. In a G20 meeting chaired by Brazil on Saturday, health ministers called on all member states and partners to contribute. (REUTERS)

The G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to be held on November 18-19 is to be chaired by the president of Brazil, and, according to the WHO statement, will be a key moment during which additional G20 countries and other attendees are expected to pledge funding.

“The ministers called on all Member States and partners to contribute to WHO’s first Investment Round to fund its new strategy for global health to improve the lives of billions of people, and save 40 million lives, and looked forward to further pledges from G20 members at the Leaders’ Summit on 18-19 November,” read the statement.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “I have asked every Member State and partner to participate in the Investment Round, according to its means. So far, we have 63 pledges, worth more than US$1 billion. Of these pledges, more than half are from first-time voluntary contributors, including many from the African, Western Pacific and South-East Asian regions. Every contribution counts. Some of the world’s poorest countries have pledged, because they see first-hand the difference that WHO makes.”

Among the members attending the meeting that have already pledged include Germany, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Türkiye, the European Union, and the Wellcome Trust.

Brazil health minister Nísia Trindade said: “We need a strong WHO to accomplish its mandate and we call on everyone to contribute to the financial sustainability of the WHO, including by pledging at the G20 Leaders’ Summit.”

At WHO’s investment round event last week, it’s DG highlighted both the challenges and the opportunities of global health in pandemic preparedness and response, digital health, health equity, and climate change and health.

“Each of these pressing issues is a priority in the world’s global health strategy for the next four years: the 14th General Programme of Work (GPW14), which all WHO member states adopted at this year’s World Health Assembly,” he said.

GPW14 is an ambitious plan to save 40 million lives over four years.

“We are seeking the same amount for four years, to make the world a healthier and safer place. Compared to global defence spending, this amount is frankly a rounding error. I have asked every member state and partner to participate in the investment round, according to its means,” said Ghebreyesus.