UP govt’s madrasa survey sparks political row

The Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrasas in the northern state triggered a political row on Thursday after opposition parties alleged the move was meant to harass Muslims.

The opposition also termed the survey as a “Mini-NRC” (National Register of Citizens) and said the government has no right to interfere in the functioning of madrasas under Article 30 of the Constitution.

On Wednesday, minister of state for minority affairs Danish Azad announced that the state government will soon conduct a survey of unrecognised madrasas to gather information on the number of teachers, curriculum, basic facilities available there and their affiliation with any non-government organisations.

Ansari said the survey will be held in accordance with the requirement of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in connection with the availability of basic facilities to students in madrasas.

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath government over its decision, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the former has no right to interfere in the functioning of madrasas as they are private-run, not recognised as per the madrassa board and do not receive any aid from the government.

“...private madrasas neither have any dealings with the government nor does the government provide funds to them. Those recognised by the madrasa board have a connection to the government..,” he told reporters in Hyderabad.

The AIMIM leader also termed the survey a “Mini-NRC” (National Register of Citizens) and accused the state government of “harassing Muslims”.

According to Article 30 of the Constitution, a fundamental right is available (for minorities) to set up an educational institution of choice, Owaisi said.

“Madrasas are as per Article 30, then why has the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the survey? It’s not a survey but a mini-NRC. Some madrasas are under the state madrassa board. The government cannot interfere with our rights under Article 30. They just want to harass Muslims,” he added.

Responding to the allegations of anti-national activities vis-a-vis some madrasas, Owaisi said it is shamelessness as the same madrasas got independence for the country and they are now being looked at with suspicion. This comes at a time when 75 years of Independence is being celebrated, he added.

“Your only purpose is harassing, defaming Muslims, Islam,” he asserted.

The opposition Samajwadi Party in the state also said the survey was meant to “harass” people.

“The entire education system of the state government is in bad shape. There was no need for this survey as these madrasas are not taking any grant from the state government,” party state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

According to the state government, there are 16,461 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 560 are provided government grants. New madrasas have been included in the grant list in the last six years.

Meanwhile, Diwan Saheb Zaman, general secretary of Teachers’ Association Madaris Arabiya, welcomed the state government’s decision to hold the survey, saying it would benefit madrasa teaching and non-teaching staff.