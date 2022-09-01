Home / India News / Viral clip of hookah & chicken party on Ganga invites probe in Prayagraj, case against 8

Updated on Sep 01, 2022 06:09 PM IST

On Wednesday, the Prayagraj Police, in a Twitter post, said it had booked two identified and six unidentified individuals in the case and will soon arrest all of them.

Screengrab from the video. 
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

A case was registered against eight people in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after a video showed some men smoking hookah and chicken being cooked on a boat on the Ganga.

The accused have been charged with hurting religious sentiments and defiling a place of worship, according to an NDTV report.

A video shared by a digital journalist showed a man in a white shirt puffing a hookah on a boat in a 30-second video that has gained traction on social media. The camera pans out to show kebabs being roasted as the boat floats on the Ganga in Prayagraj.

The incident triggered some outrage on social media with netizens demanding strict action against the men.. One of them questioned the state's law and order, while others demanded the UP Police to arrest the persons and tagged UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the post.

There were others too who wondered what was the illegality in having hookah or chicken during a boat ride on the river.

The Uttar Pradesh police formed a team and launched a hunt for the alleged offenders.

The video is thought to be from the Nagvasuki Mandir from Daraganj in Prayagraj, an important pilgrimage centre for Hindus.

