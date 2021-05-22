UP govt to vaccinate parents of children below 10 years before third wave of Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said preparations are underway to vaccinate parents of all children below 10 years of age against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) before the third wave of the pandemic, reported ANI.

"Before the third wave of corona arrives, we are making arrangements to provide protection to the parents of all children under 10 years of age by giving them vaccine doses," ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

Emphasising the aim of the state government to pace up the vaccination process in June, Adityanath also said immunisation of judicial officers, staffers and their families are underway at Lucknow bench of High Court and Allahabad High Court. For media professionals too, he said, the state government has started the vaccination programme in this phase when the government began vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years on May 1. Vaccination for media personnel has also started at Noida and Lucknow, he added, saying that the next step is to create separate centres for judicial officers and media personnel in every district.

The chief minister during a press conference in Kanpur said he has instructed all the officials to reconstruct, renovate, provide all modern types of equipment and restart a municipal corporation hospital for children, which has been closed for past years.

Every medical college should prepare for 100-ICU pediatric beds, 100 bed for (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) NICU with oxygen, 20-25 NICU bed in district hospitals and some CSC (Common Service Centre) in rural regions have also been directed to start preparing for the third wave. The chief minister said that the government's aim is to prepare for the third wave while battling the second wave.

The chief minister also said that the state government aims to control the second wave of the pandemic within May 30 and urged the citizens to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour in order to achieve that target.

For the vaccination of disabled, senior citizens, women and farmers, the government will set up centres, the chief minister said.

He also said that patients in government hospitals or hospitals taken over by the government are being provided free treatment and food. Community kitchens have also been started in districts so that every person from rickshaw pullers to street vendors, relatives of patients can get meals twice daily, the chief minister said on a visit to Etawah.

He spoke about the decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the state. The active cases in the state have declined from more than 300,000 to 94,000 in the last 20 days. The positivity rate of the state currently stands at 2.4 per cent, the chief minister said.