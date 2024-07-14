UP govt transfers 10 IAS officers; Chandra Vijay Singh new DM of Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has transferred several officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in a major administrative reshuffle in the state. The district magistrates of Ayodhya and four other districts have also been changed by the UP government. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

Chandra Vijay Singh, the District Magistrate (DM) of Sonbhadra, has been made the new DM of Ayodhya, the state government said on Saturday night. Before the transfer, IAS officer Nitish Kumar was the DM of the temple town.

Kumar has been made the MD of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd while Badri Nath Singh, who was special secretary at Raj Bhavan has been made the new DM of Sonbhadra.

Nidhi Srivastav has been made the new DM of Budaun replacing Manoj Kumar, who will now take charge as Secretary of, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. Divya Mittal has been made the new DM of Deoria replacing Akhand Pratap Singh, who will take Mittal's place in the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Road Development Authority.

Indra Mani Tripathi, who was the Vice Chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), has now been appointed as the new DM of Auraiya. Tripathi has replaced IAS officer Neha Prakash, who has been made the Director of Training and Employment, at UP.

Prathmesh Kumar, who was the special secretary with the chief minister, has been made the new vice chairman of LDA.

Former Ayodhya DM Nitish Kumar was transferred out of the temple town weeks after he made headlines for his altercation with Hanuman Garhi's Mahant Raju Das. The two were seen arguing publicly during a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers in UP following to discuss their performance in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

The argument between the two broke out after Raju Das said that the administration took away the gunner assigned to him. Kumar was upset with Das's statements against the administration and thus, refused to sit next to him during the BJP meeting, leading to a heated argument between the two in the presence of ministers.