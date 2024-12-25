Menu Explore
UP: Man arrested for posting fake news about Amit Shah's 'demise'

PTI | Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 25, 2024 08:59 PM IST

The accused, identified as Rohit, a resident of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after a complaint was filed by BJP office-bearer Anil Sharma

Police in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area have arrested a man for allegedly posting fake news on social media about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "demise", officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rohit (34), a resident of the Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after a complaint was filed by BJP office-bearer Anil Sharma, they said.

The complaint was lodged after Sharma saw the viral post on a Facebook page on Tuesday. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Swatantra Kumar Singh.

Charges have also been invoked under provisions of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, he said.

"The Indirapuram police acted promptly, and with the help of manual and electronic surveillance, arrested the accused near the Hindon River Barrage in Vasundhara Colony," Singh said.

During inquiry, Rohit allegedly confessed that he had posted the fake news to increase the followers of his Facebook page, the officer said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against him, and further investigations are underway, he added.

