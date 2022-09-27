U.P. man held for drugging French woman in Varanasi

A man in his thirties was arrested on Monday for allegedly drugging a 25-year-old French tourist in Varanasi, police said.

The man was arrested with the help of CCTV footage following a complaint by the woman. He is, however, yet to be identified by the complainant, police added.

The woman, who arrived in Varanasi a couple of days ago, said the accused introduced himself as a tourist guide and helped her explore the place for two days. On the third day, he met the woman at a restaurant and reportedly offered her a drink, Ramakant Dubey, station house officer (SHO) of Bhelupur police station, said.

The woman said she fell unconscious after consuming the drink and later woke up in her hotel room with no clothes on, Dubey added.

“The day after I was sick, stomach pain and weak. I wanted to see doctor, so two times I went to hospital and doctor and they told me nothing happened,” the woman said in her complaint, a copy of which HT has seen.

“So getting tired and weak now. I’m going back to country. I want to report that guy so that should not happened,” she added.

Police have registered an FIR under section 328 (for causing hurt by poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug, or other things with the intent to cause hurt to a person) of Indian Penal Code on the basis of the woman’s complaint, Dubey said.

“We have arrested a man in connection with the case. The accused is yet to be identified,” he said, without providing details about the man.

Varanasi police commissioner Satish Ganesh said they arrested the man based on CCTV footage and surveillance report.

“We are still interrogating the man in custody. Since the woman is a French national, we apprised her embassy of the incident,” he said.

