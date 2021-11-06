Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / UP man lodges FIR against wife, in-laws for celebrating Pakistan's win in T20 World Cup
india news

UP man lodges FIR against wife, in-laws for celebrating Pakistan's win in T20 World Cup

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur lodged a complaint against his wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match.
Pakistan's Asif Ali hits a six during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match. (Image for representation(AP)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 11:49 PM IST
ANI | , Rampur

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by a man in Rampur against his wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24, police said.

"An FIR has been registered after a case of making fun of the Indian cricket team came to our notice on the basis of a complaint made by a man," said Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police.

Complainant Ishan Miya, resident of Azim Nagar of Rampur has alleged that his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family burst crackers and put up WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup match.

The FIR has been filed in Ganj Police Station of Rampur district under Section 153-A of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

"The husband and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband," reads the FIR.

RELATED STORIES

Investigation into the matter is going on. More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup india vs pakistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

During Covid, urban poor hit most by inflation, show studies

Will contest polls from wherever BJP leadership wants, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Haryana private sector quota law to take effect from Jan 15

7 states, UTs to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm till Nov 11: IMD
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP