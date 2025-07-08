Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
UP minister Gulabo Devi sustains minor injuries as her convoy collides into multiple vehicles

PTI |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:20 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulabo Devi and another person sustained minor injuries when her convoy ended in a pile-up here on Tuesday, police said.

Officials said that minister Gulabo Devi was out of danger and discharged after medical treatment.(X/@gulabdeviup)
The incident happened in the afternoon near the Chhijarsi toll plaza in Hapur, they said.

According to officials, the convoy was en route from Delhi to Amroha, when sudden braking of some vehicles in front led to a pile-up.

"Three vehicles in front stopped abruptly, causing the escort vehicle and the minister's car to crash into them. Gulabo Devi sustained minor injuries in the accident," an official said.

The minister was transferred to Rama Hospital in another vehicle. Police said they have taken the drivers responsible into custody.

Following the incident, Hapur District Magistrate Abhishek Pandey and Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh visited the spot. They also checked on the minister's condition and ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident.

"Minister Gulabo Devi is out of danger and was discharged after medical treatment. The convoy later resumed its journey to Amroha," Pandey said.

