UP minister recalls Raju Srivastava's 'chhathe hue log' joke that left MLAs in splits

Published on Sep 23, 2022 01:52 PM IST

In his remembrance message, Asim Arun said he used to watch Srivastava's stage shows but only got to know him after he was posted as Police Commissioner of Kanpur.

Raju Srivastava during one of his performances at the Rajiv Gandhi awards ceremony in Mumbai in 2009 (HT Archives)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who died earlier this week, once managed to tickle the funny bones of a few BJP legislators in Uttar Pradesh, minister Asim Arun recalled Thursday. Srivastava, 58, died Wednesday following weeks of hospitalisation at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

In his remembrance message, Asim Arun said he used to watch Srivastava's stage shows but only got to know him after he was posted as Police Commissioner of Kanpur.

The former IPS officer - who is now UP's social welfare minister - also shared an anecdote on social media - when Srivastava managed to make BJP legislators laugh.

"His last show, which I saw, was unique. He was invited to the meeting of the newly-formed BJP legislature party. As soon as he started his performance, he said... 'Mere saamne Uttar Pradesh ke chhathe hue log baithe hain', and everyone erupted with laughter."

"Today as he embarks on a new journey, he will always remain with us through his memories and videos," the minister and first-time MLA added.

A Hindi phrase - 'chhathe hue log' refers to mischievous people or rogues but Srivastava used it humorously - to the lawmakers' delight.

The veteran comic was also known for mimicking politicians during live shows - even if they were in the audience at the time. Srivastava hailed from Kanpur and was also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He moved to Mumbai in the 1980s where he eventually made a name for himself in the world of comedy through stage shows, films and TV programmes. He was appointed chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council in the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

(With agency inputs)

