UP: Moradabad cops scrap FIR for offering ‘namaz at plot’, Owaisi says ‘hope people…’

A case lodged against 26 people for offering namaz at a land plot in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad allegedly without prior permission from the authorities was on Tuesday expunged after no evidence supporting the complaint was found during investigation, police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Moradabad Police issued a statement as well as a video message from senior superintendent of police Hemant Kotiyal. In both tweets, police said the matter was probed and as no evidence was found to back the complaint, the case was being completely scrapped.

The latest development comes after the incident drew major flak from several political leaders, including All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

After the statement was issued by the Moradabad Police, Owaisi called the move a “fair and timely decision”. He, however, said that he expects the UP Police to stop registering “illegal FIRs under the pressure of the mob”.

“Hope people will now be able to offer Namaz in their homes without any hassle,” Owaisi's tweet read.

A case under Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) corresponding to public mischief was slapped on 26 people, of whom 16 were named and the remaining 10 were unknown. No arrest was made.

On August 24, a large number of people had allegedly gathered in a region in Chhajlet in Moradabad to offer namaz. Moradabad SP SK Meena told news agency ANI that there was no mosque in the area but two houses.

The complaint in the matter came from neighbours who objected to the offering of namaz without prior notice.

Wahid Saifi, who was named in the FIR, told PTI he is the legal owner of the plot where namaz was being offered “frequently since Independence”. He alleged that some people, claiming to be Bajrang Dal activists opposed it “claiming it was a new practice”.

Referring to the incident, Abdullah said the problem was not the mass gathering, but the offering of namaz. “I’m sure if one of the neighbours had a hawan with 26 friends and relatives that would be perfectly acceptable,” his post on the micro-blogging site read.

(With agency inputs)

