UP police, admin working as BJP workers: Akhilesh on SP leader's arrest

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the police and administration are working as a BJP worker in Uttar Pradesh, hours after a party office bearer was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media. Speaking to media persons in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said he doesn't expect “justice from the BJP government” as police and admin are with those “who do injustice and lie”. (Also Read | ‘Miles away from…’: BJP hits out at Akhilesh's ‘zeher dedoge’ remark to UP cops)

The SP chief earlier arrived at UP police headquarters amid demand from party workers for an immediate release of Agarwal. Assistant CP, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma said a case was registered against Agarwal on January 4 under the IT Act for making "indecent and derogatory remarks on social media".

Lucknow police commissioner SB Shiradkar said they had received several complaints regarding offensive tweets by Samajwadi Party media cell against many BJP spokespersons and journalists, which included offensive language was also used against their families.

“We probed into the matter and collected electronic evidence. Today we have arrested Manish Jagan Agarwal who was operating this Twitter handle. If any person further gets involved in such activities again then similar actions will be taken,” Shiradkar said.

The SP chief said “those who speak truth will be punished”

"This isn't just about one day, BJP makes its people use derogatory language deliberately so that others respond.”

“From police to admin, everyone is working as a BJP worker. They have no relation with law, rules & justice. When I reached Police HQ, I couldn't see anyone, it was vacant. If there is no one there to listen to people, think who is being listened to in UP.”

Samajwadi Party also filed a complaint against Dr Richa Rajpoot, who identifies herself on Twitter as social media head of UP BJP Youth Wing, for allegedly using derogatory language.

