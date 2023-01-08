‘Miles away from…’: BJP hits out at Akhilesh's ‘zeher dedoge’ remark to UP cops

The Bharatiya Jana Party on Sunday hit out at Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for denying tea offered at police headquarters in Lucknow citing trust issues. In a video widely shared on the internet, Akhilesh Yadav can be heard asking someone to fetch tea from “outside” as he "doesn't trust the policemen".

"I will not drink the tea here. I will bring mine (tea), but will take your utensil. I can't drink the tea offered here, what if you poison me? I don't trust. I will get it from outside."

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Akhilesh lacks the diginity that should be present in the conduct of a former chief minister.

यूपी DGP मुख्यालय पहुँचे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने वहां यूपी पुलिस की चाय से इनकार किया, कहा - "बाहर की चाय पी लेंगे, आपकी नहीं पिएंगे, जहर दे सकते हो, कोई भरोसा नहीं।"



एक पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के आचार-विचार में जो ठहराव और गरिमा होनी चाहिए, अखिलेश उससे कोसों दूर हैं। pic.twitter.com/ZIrANVicmy — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 8, 2023

Akhilesh Yadav arrived at the UP police headquarters on Sunday morning after a Samajwadi Party officer bearer was arrested for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media. Scores of Samajwadi Party workers also gathered outside the Police headquarters here, demanding his immediate release of Manish Jagan Agarwal.

Assistant CP, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma told PTI, "Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested for making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media. He was arrested on Sunday morning. A case was registered against him on January 4 under the IT Act."

In a tweet in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party said, "Honourable national president (of Samajwadi Party) Akhilesh Yadav has reached police headquarters, Lucknow. There is no responsible ('jimmedaar') person at the headquarters."

SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, who is also present at the place, told PTI, "So far, no person has met us here (at the UP police headquarters). SP's national president Akhilesh Yadav is at the UP Police Headquarters. We are trying to ascertain the reason for which SP worker Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested."

