UP police form SIT to probe allegation of rape by Unnao woman against BJP MLA

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe a woman’s allegations that Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party, raped her last year.

The woman said the police aren’t probing her allegations and didn’t name Sengar in an official document which recorded her complaint.

“We have not given a clean chit to anyone--no one will be spared,” said Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh Police. “All accused including the MLA will be questioned.”

The woman attempted suicide at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow on Sunday. A day later, her father died in a hospital in Unnao while under arrest.

